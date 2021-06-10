LGBTQ+

Transgender woman and her mother launch online effort to combat prejudice

By Marc Cota-Robles
EMBED <>More Videos

Transgender woman, mother launch online effort to combat prejudice

LOS ANGELES -- If someone in your life came out as transgender - a parent, spouse, child, sibling, friend or a student - would you know what to do or say?

If you're trying to figure out the best way to support a transgender person in your life, there's a webinar that can help. Jackie Thornhill is the co-founder of Transgender School, which has put out a 90-minute video that helps teach how to be a true ally for your loved ones.

"It was not easy. My parents pushed back a lot, and they didn't accept who I was when I first came out," said Thornhill.

Thornhill is a transgender woman. Telling her mom four years ago wasn't easy.

"I didn't understand how my child could come out at 19 without me having any signs that I knew of, and I really struggle to understand, to accept, to support her," said Bridget Sampson, Thornhill's mom.

Wanting to help other families through the process, Thornhill and her mom created Transgender School, a support-based online site helping people understand how to be affirming, what mistakes to avoid and what language to use.

"It took months of me advocating for myself, standing up to my parents and saying 'No, this is my name, these are my pronouns, I'm sure that I'm a woman, this is who I am,' and that this is not going to change," Thornhill said. "It's not a phase, it's not something you can talk me out of and continuing to push back is only going to harm our relationship."

Just in time for Pride Month, their Transgender School has released a new 90-minute video, "Becoming a True Ally."

"We reenacted key conversations when she came out, where I didn't understand, and I challenged and I pushed back, and I did things I now know are incredibly harmful and hurtful," said Sampson.

"If you go to TransgenderSchool.org you'll see a lot of great resources we've compiled there. We're also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram," said Thornhill.

According to the family acceptance project at San Francisco State University, high levels of "family rejecting behavior" results in eight times higher risk of suicide attempts. Thornhill and her mom hope their school and their video will help change those statistics by reaching as many people as possible.

"Teachers, community members, neighbors, anyone in a transgender person's life, even people who don't know anyone or think they don't know anyone who is transgender, they all need to learn what we're teaching," said Sampson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtq+pridelgbtq+ pridetransgenderpride month
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
Judge reinstates teacher suspended for transgender remark
Honey Mahogany: From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to history-maker
Candle company offering Pride candles with positive affirmations
TX bakery flooded with support after backlash over Pride cookies
TOP STORIES
Meet the three candidates for Raleigh's next police chief
Most don't know about major NC Medicaid change coming into effect
Durham Bulls pitcher Zombro discharged from Duke hospital
Parents, education advocates frustrated with end of grade tests
100-year-old World War II vet, exercise lover returns to Raleigh gym
Chapel Hill restaurant closes after nearly 40 years downtown
Former Wake County resident faces child sex charges
Show More
Colds, flu symptoms on uptick as mask use decreases
Drones will sail into hurricanes this summer to provide important data
Fast-paced housing market leaving Triangle families in a housing gap
18-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Apex
Man shot at Exxon gas station in Raleigh, police say
More TOP STORIES News