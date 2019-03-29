Society

Triangle Dress for Success opens gala raffle ticket sales to the public

Dress for Success to hold gala fundraiser.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress for Success will host a 'Celebrate Success' gala April 3.

The event is a fundraiser for the Triangle nonprofit that has served more than 15,000 women since it started in 2008.

Anyone can buy a ticket to this year's raffle, which is a big trip to the Big Apple in August.

"The raffle is orchestra seats in the Richard Rogers Theater in New York on Aug. 3," said Pat Nathan, Founder of Dress for Success Triangle. "It also includes hotel accommodations in Times Square, a $500 Delta gift voucher and a visit to the Tory Burch penthouse along with a styling session with champagne a Tory Burch purse, jewelry and perfume."

Raffle tickets start at $50 and no more than 500 will be sold. The winner will be drawn during the Celebrate Success Gala. Ticket proceeds benefit the nonprofit.
