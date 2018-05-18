Triangle Royal Wedding watch parties

Here is a list of Royal Wedding screenings and watch parties in the Triangle:
Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX
Where: 501 Caitboo Avenue, Cary
When: 10 a.m.
Regal Screening
The Corner Biergarten 1625 North Main Street, #133
When: 10 a.m.
The Corner Biergarten Screening
Where: 1625 N Main Street, Fuquay Varina
When: 7 a.m.
Triangle BABCNC/British Ladies Around Raleigh
Where: 3107 Grace Park Dr. Morrisville
When: 7 a.m.
Village Grill & Lafayette Village
Where: 8470 Honeycutt Road Raleigh
When: 10 a.m.
Everything you need to know if want to watch at home:
How to watch the royal wedding: times and details for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day
Royal wedding fans, Saturday is the big day! Whether you're hosting an early-morning party with all your friends or setting your alarm to sneak into another room and watch with headphones, it's time to make your plans to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.