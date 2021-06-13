Trolley Pride Ride highlights important safe spaces in historic Raleigh

The tours highlighted safe spaces, protest locations, celebration spots and historic locations for the LGBTQ+ community in Raleigh.
Mordecai Historic Park put on the Pride Ride, which spans the City of Oaks.
"We stop at some of the places where the community recreates with sports leagues and then we talk about one of the very first bohemian or affectionately known 'gayborhoods' of the city going back to World War II," said Jessica Streck, of Mordecai Historic Park. "So that's the Five Points area and then you've got the warehouse district, of course, and then in between, we go out to the NC State belltower and we talked about some locations out there."
Streck said they talk about the evolution of the community through the filter of the city and its relationship to the city.
"I've seen a real evolution," said Jessica Streck, of Mordecai Historic Park. "I feel like there's always been a real acceptance to begin with. It's not to say that there hasn't been adverse situations."
Trolley driver John Lytvinenko wore a rainbow tie as he drove to:
"Absolutely show that I'm an ally and support the community," Lytvinenko said.
While the tours on the trolley were only Sunday for Pride, the LGBT Center of Raleigh has other events all month long.
"Pride is a Highway," said Taari Coleman, of the LGBT Center of Raleigh. "That's going to be on June 27. We're kicking it off at Dorothea Dix Park. It's going to be like a giant car caravan with a lot of cars that are decorated, just showing pride and, and there will also be a vendor market happening at Dorothea Dix park."
