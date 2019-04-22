White House Easter Egg Roll: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump welcome kids for festivities

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to welcome thousands of kids to the White House lawn for Monday's Easter egg roll festivities.The annual celebration will once again feature colorful eggs made in Maine. Maine Wood Concepts has created 100,000 wooden eggs featuring the president and first lady's signaturesThe eggs will be included in gift bags given to children at the egg roll.The event will feature games, stories and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. The highlight for the kids is using a wooden spoon to see who's the fastest to roll eggs across the lawn.The eggs are painted colors derived from the White House: the Green Room, the Blue Room, the Red Room, the Vermeil Room, and the Rose Garden.All of the eggs feature the signatures of President Donald Trump and first lady, Melania. The vermeil, or gold egg, also has the presidential seal.The New Vineyard-based company is proud to be part of an "American tradition," company executive Michael Conway said."It's such a traditional American event, so just to be a small part of it is really cool," Conway told the Morning Sentinel newspaper.President Rutherford B. Hayes started the Easter event in 1898. The souvenir wooden eggs became part of the tradition in 1981.