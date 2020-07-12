fox news

Tucker Carlson's top writer resigns after racist, sexist posts revealed

Fox News leaders say they "strongly condemn this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior"
NEW YORK -- Tucker Carlson's top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

CNN reported Friday that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online forum AutoAdmit.

Neff began working on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2016 and was known as Carlson's top writer. Neff previously worked as a reporter for the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, which Carlson co-founded.

Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff's "horrendous and deeply offensive" comments.

"We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staffers.

"Neff's abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force," they wrote.

Scott and Wallace said Carlson would address Neff's conduct on his show Monday.
