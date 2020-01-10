Society

U-Haul reports Raleigh, Durham are top destinations for movers

The moving company U-Haul named the Raleigh-Durham area as the top growth region of 2019 after analyzing U.S. migration trends.

U-Haul leadership said the area is growing thanks to Research Triangle Park and schools such as North Carolina State University, Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

U-Haul said the Triangle leads an impressive list of 25 cities that saw a lot more DIY movers coming rather than going last year.



Arrivals of U-Haul trucks to the Triangle were up by more than three percent while departures dropped by around two percent compared to 2018 numbers. Durham alone saw a seven percent spike in U-Haul arrivals.

"We have tons of businesses coming here, bringing new residents in U-Haul trucks," Kris Smith, U-Haul Company of Raleigh president.Smith said. "Raleigh-Durham is rivaling Austin (Texas) for attracting tech businesses and young professionals."
