U-Haul reports Raleigh, Durham are top destinations for movers

U-Haul leadership said the area is growing thanks to Research Triangle Park and schools such as North Carolina State University, Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
U-Haul said the Triangle leads an impressive list of 25 cities that saw a lot more DIY movers coming rather than going last year.
Is your city on our Top Growth List for 2019? Find out now:— U-Haul (@uhaul) January 7, 2020
👇https://t.co/5QOEP2NdYf #migrationtrends
Arrivals of U-Haul trucks to the Triangle were up by more than three percent while departures dropped by around two percent compared to 2018 numbers. Durham alone saw a seven percent spike in U-Haul arrivals.
"We have tons of businesses coming here, bringing new residents in U-Haul trucks," Kris Smith, U-Haul Company of Raleigh president.Smith said. "Raleigh-Durham is rivaling Austin (Texas) for attracting tech businesses and young professionals."