Society

Uber start deactivating riders from apps if rating is too low

If you're an Uber rider, you may want to pay closer attention to your satisfaction rating.

The company announced it will start denying riders access to its' services if they have a "significantly below average rating" on Wednesday.

Documents say this would include access to Uber Eats and their e-scooter app- JUMP.

A company spokesperson told CNN the number rating to get you kicked off will vary depending on the city.

According to sources, riders will supposedly receive several notification warnings before their account is deactivated.

The company says it will also suggest ways to fix their ratings like: being polite to drivers and not leaving trash inside of the car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
K-9 officers in Carrboro receive body armor donation
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Uber to ban riders with significantly below average ratings
Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says
Durham 18-year-old charged with murder in April homicide
Show More
Counterfeit bike helmets put you at risk
Why this Raleigh psychic says his abilities are a gift from God
Raleigh hopes new flood-zone cameras will protect drivers
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
More TOP STORIES News