'Umbrella' Art Exhibit in Fayetteville comes down due to safety concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A piece of art in downtown Fayetteville is causing controversy.The city ordered Hay Street's "Umbrella" display to be taken down after receiving complaints.Until this past weekend, Dozens of umbrellas lined the alley next door to the Tape House, attracting wedding parties, graduates and models all looking for that perfect shot.Local creative director Karoll Mac answered the city's call for street artists as part of the big downtown revitalization push.She worked through zoning and planning to first put the exhibit on Anderson Street but construction forced her to make Hay Street home, once again with the help of the city and property owners.But a series of complaints about the paint and then the umbrellas forced the city to take the art down."For me, it's just as other things in downtown. It's just art. It's just something to bring people together," said Karoll MacCity leaders told ABC11 they encourage public art, however, the umbrella exhibit was a sign ordinance violation.Additionally, the city said the art wasn't secured properly and posed a safety risk.The city said they hope to work with Mac to come up with a solution for her exhibit.