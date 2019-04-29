Society

'Umbrella' Art Exhibit in Fayetteville comes down due to safety concerns

EMBED <>More Videos

A piece of art in downtown Fayetteville is causing controversy.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A piece of art in downtown Fayetteville is causing controversy.

The city ordered Hay Street's "Umbrella" display to be taken down after receiving complaints.

Until this past weekend, Dozens of umbrellas lined the alley next door to the Tape House, attracting wedding parties, graduates and models all looking for that perfect shot.

Local creative director Karoll Mac answered the city's call for street artists as part of the big downtown revitalization push.

She worked through zoning and planning to first put the exhibit on Anderson Street but construction forced her to make Hay Street home, once again with the help of the city and property owners.

But a series of complaints about the paint and then the umbrellas forced the city to take the art down.

"For me, it's just as other things in downtown. It's just art. It's just something to bring people together," said Karoll Mac

City leaders told ABC11 they encourage public art, however, the umbrella exhibit was a sign ordinance violation.

Additionally, the city said the art wasn't secured properly and posed a safety risk.

The city said they hope to work with Mac to come up with a solution for her exhibit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilleartfayetteville news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Apex police: Fatal officer-involved shooting started with noise complaint
Electric scooters will soon scoot out of Raleigh and into Durham
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
I-Team: How drugs are smuggled into North Carolina without crossing the southern border
LIST: Street closures for the NC teachers rally in Raleigh
Local garden shop encourages gardeners to grow, donate fresh produce
Nephew of former ABC11 anchor Ervin Hester making a name for himself
Show More
Good Samaritan's quick action prevents spread of fire at Durham hotel
Missing Maine boys may be in the Carolinas, police say
Cause of death released for 13-year-old who died following attack
Body of Chapel Hill man washed up on Carolina Beach, police say
Lee County man killed neighbor's dog after it chased his cat, he says
More TOP STORIES News