Apex native, UNC Charlotte shooting survivor proposes to longtime girlfriend

In April, Drew was one of the UNC Charlotte students shot inside a classroom in the Woodford A. Kennedy Building.
Drew said he thought about his girlfriend, Erin, in the moments after being shot. Two other students died in the shooting. Six students were shot in total.
"While I was laying on the floor, I was like, 'I've been with this girl for six years and now I'm never going to get the chance to marry her,'" he said.
Insta saw it first but... ITS OFFICIAL!— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) November 30, 2019
6 years in the making❤️ pic.twitter.com/pApS91eXwj
The two started dating after he asked her to the eighth-grade dance. The couple hopes to get married in the fall of 2021.
Pescaro graduated from Middle Creek High School, where he played football. In August, Pescaro spoke to North Carolina legislators about gun control measures.