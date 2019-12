Apex native, UNC Charlotte shooting survivor proposes to longtime girlfriend

Insta saw it first but... ITS OFFICIAL!



6 years in the making❤️ pic.twitter.com/pApS91eXwj — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) November 30, 2019

Mass shooting survivor and Apex native Drew Pescaro popped the question to his fiancé over the Thanksgiving holiday.In April, Drew was one of the UNC Charlotte students shot inside a classroom in the Woodford A. Kennedy Building.Drew says he thought about his girlfriend, Erin, in the moments after being shot. Two other students died in the shooting. Six students were shot in total."While I was laying on the floor, I was like, I've been with this girl for 6 years and now I'm never going to get the chance to marry her," he said.The two started dating after he asked her to the eighth-grade dance. The couple hopes to get married in the fall of 2021.Pescaro graduated from Middle Creek High School, where he played football. In August, Pescaro spoke to North Carolina legislators about gun control measures.