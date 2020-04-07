Coronavirus

UNC fraternity donates $17,000 in dues to feed kids after COVID-19 closes schools

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity donated $17,600 left over from dues to TABLE, a local charity that provides hunger relief to children in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and other communities in Orange County amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many children living in Chapel Hill and Carrboro rely on the breakfast and lunch provided by their public schools. As schools in the area have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, local communities have struggled to provide these kids with meals and nutrition. This donation represents something we can do to help other members of our community who are affected by this unprecedented crisis," said Vance Brice, president of UNC's Delta Kappa Epsilon chapter.

The $17,600 was left over from the men's dues which covered meals for the rest of the spring semester. Rather than issue credit, members and parents agreed to donate the funds to TABLE.

"TABLE is so grateful to DKE for their contribution to help us feed Orange County kids. As a result of DKE's donation, we will be able to provide 8,800 meals and snacks to the roughly 600 children we serve weekly," said Ashton Tippins, TABLE's executive director.
