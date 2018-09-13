SOCIETY

UNC swim team helps out at Ronald McDonald house ahead of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

The UNC swim team helped out at Ronald McDonald house ahead of Florence.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Members of the University of North Carolina swim team spent Wednesday helping out at the Ronald McDonald house in Chapel Hill ahead of Hurricane Florence.

MORE: Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

Coach Rich DeSelm and some of the student-athletes dug some troughs and did some heavy lifting at the Ronald McDonald house as last-minute preparations for the hurricane.

DeSelm is a two-time cancer survivor and has some friends who are on the board of the Ronald McDonald house in Chapel Hill.



One of DeSelm's friends reached out to him Wednesday morning about needing some last-minute help laying out some sandbags. From there Coach turned to his team.

The remaining swimmers in town agreed to lend a hand.

Nick Palmer, Luka Tomic, Daniel Koenigsperger, Sterling Smith and Thomas Bretzmann were the five athletes who were able to make it to RMH.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyswimmingfeel goodunccharitygood newshurricane florenceChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Chelsi Smith, Texas native who won Miss Universe, dies
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast
Raleigh's low-lying homeowners urged to seek higher ground
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Florence
Former DPS head talks lessons learned after Hurricane Floyd
VIDEO: ABC11 joins Hurricane Hunters on mission into Florence's eye
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
'Cajun Navy' captain from Texas heads to Carolinas for Hurricane Florence rescues
Show More
Some Raleigh residents being urged to leave home ahead of Florence
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Hurricane Florence: Strong winds a threat for North Carolina
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
More News