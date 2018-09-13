Members of the @uncswimdive team spent today helping out the Ronald McDonald house in Chapel Hill to prepare for #HurricaneFlorence #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wAf0xTmnhJ — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) September 13, 2018

Members of the University of North Carolina swim team spent Wednesday helping out at the Ronald McDonald house in Chapel Hill ahead of Hurricane Florence.MORE:Coach Rich DeSelm and some of the student-athletes dug some troughs and did some heavy lifting at the Ronald McDonald house as last-minute preparations for the hurricane.DeSelm is a two-time cancer survivor and has some friends who are on the board of the Ronald McDonald house in Chapel Hill.One of DeSelm's friends reached out to him Wednesday morning about needing some last-minute help laying out some sandbags. From there Coach turned to his team.The remaining swimmers in town agreed to lend a hand.Nick Palmer, Luka Tomic, Daniel Koenigsperger, Sterling Smith and Thomas Bretzmann were the five athletes who were able to make it to RMH.