UNCC shooting survivor from Apex gets encouragement from Tim Tebow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A survivor of a campus shooting in North Carolina has gotten to meet Tim Tebow, an athlete he has looked up to since the fourth grade.

The Syracuse Mets minor league outfielder visited with 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, an Apex native, before a game Wednesday at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte.

Pescaro was wounded April 30 in a deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Pescaro is working as a sports writer for the UNCC student newspaper.

Tebow and Pescaro had spoken on FaceTime while the student was in the hospital.

Pescaro said Tebow's words of encouragement have helped him through his recovery.

Pescaro recently wrote on social media about the shooting and his recovery.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He played in the NFL for five years and began a career in professional baseball in 2016.
