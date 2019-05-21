Society

Upside-down house in England will help you up your Instagram game

A new art installation called the 'Upside Down House' opened on May 18 in Brighton, England. The house sits on its roof while all the furniture is stuck to the ceiling.

Tom Dirse, CEO of Upside Down House UK Ltd, created the work of art in order to give people a unique photo opportunity.

Visitors can be seen standing on the ceiling holding up the furniture, looking out of the window, or 'hanging' from kitchen appliances.

One of four throughout England, this house was built to be a fun way to take creative photographs for sharing on social media.
