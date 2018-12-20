A Utah couple quickly became a YouTube sensation playing pranks on each other. Now, the Jurgys are traveling around the country and inspiring people to get out of the house and enjoy each other.Their mission recently brought them to North Carolina. Six months ago, it was just an idea."It's bizarre to live the life we do now but I wouldn't change it for anything," said Nellie Jurgensmeier.Now, it's their reality."We've had a few moments where it's like, 'uh this is crazy.' But the goal is working," said Bryce JurgensmeierMeet the Jurgy's. About three years ago Nellie had a cancer scare and it motivated them to live life to the fullest and inspire others to do the same."We had been going on adventures on the weekends but we decided you know what we really should make the most of this life so why don't we document our journey to really inspire other people to do the same," Bryce said.Nellie and Bryce sold everything they owned, bought an RV, packed up their life, including their three-month-old and hit the road.Their goal is to go on an adventure in all 50 states and hide a treasure in each one. The treasures serve to get people out of their homes and go on adventures together.Stop number 31 brought them to North Carolina."If people don't even find the treasure they're still like, 'thank you so much I took my kids and they were so excited. We went on this beautiful hike. Thank you for the opportunity.' And that's all we want to do," Nellie said.A little push to get you out of your house, searching for treasure, surrounded by the people you love most.The Jurgys still haven't decided where they will bury their treasure in NC, but they're excited nonetheless.