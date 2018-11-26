SOCIETY

Instead of Black Friday sale, Virginia car dealership gives car to woman in need

A used car dealership in Virginia decided to spend Black Friday giving to those in need, rather than selling. (WAVY)

A used car dealership in Virginia decided to spend Black Friday giving back to those in need.

On Friday, Wine Automotive decided to surprise Tiffany O'Neal, a single mother of seven, with a new car.

O'Neal, who was nominated by her son, thought she was getting a ride to take her 15-year-old son to a job interview at the dealership.

She didn't realize what was really happening until owner Jeff Wine handed her the keys to a 2011 Buick Enclave.

"Oh my God, thank you so much," O'Neal shouted. "I cannot believe this!"

For Wine, he said one of his lifelong goals had been met.

"Made some goals when I was 20 years old, and one of them was giving back to the world," Wine told WAVY. "When I bought this place, I really wanted to make sure it worked that way."

Wine said he came up with the idea to give a car away every month to someone in need after he bought the shop earlier in 2018.

"I'm a firm believer that if you give, it will come back to you," Wine said."I believe you in my heart."

And Wine said O'Neal's story really caught his attention.

"She does everything she can to make sure we are OK," O'Neal's son, Taylin, wrote in his entry. "She is disabled and has been waiting for her disability to be approved. All she wanted was a vehicle to fit us all at the same time."

He also mentioned that the family had to move out of their home because the landlord let it go into foreclosure.

O'Neal may have been the first recipient but Wine said he's not done.

Qualifying applicants in Virginia and North Carolina can apply online.

Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
We all know that feeling of panic and terror that washes over us when we realize that we lost our wallet. Well, imagine getting it back and looking inside to find that not only is your money there but there is a little extra.
