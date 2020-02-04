Valentines, Va. post office puts its stamp on Valentine's Day

But during the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, the post office and the town experience a huge influx of visitors and activity.
"It's just one of those time honored traditions where people come in here and get their Valentine's Day cards stamped," postmaster Bryan Watson said. "Customers really seem to love it."
The post office is one of a few dozen across the nation with valentine-related or romance names, but, as the only one in the nation named Valentines with an 's' it is sought out for a special heart-shaped, hand-canceled postmark that says 'Valentines, VA.'
"The former Postmaster, William Henry Valentine, back in 1950 started doing a special cache which everybody loved," Watson said. "They're all done by hand. It's just an added touch to it and people really do love it."
Many school field trips, motorcycle groups and car clubs make the out-of-the-way small post office in Brunswick County a destination because it has a special charm located in the town's former general store. Antique memorabilia sit on the shelves and a guest sign in book for visitors lays open on the counter.
Taking you inside one of the sweetest US Post Offices you’ve ever seen on #ABC11 today at 4. Its a small community with big ❤️and it becomes very popular this time of year 💘. @USPS @VisitVirginia pic.twitter.com/L3wP505Jra— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) February 4, 2020
"The post office has been located here since 1935," Watson said. "It takes you back in time to how it used to be. You walk in here and it's the old wood floor, it's just a downhome atmostphere it really is."
Residents joke the community of Valentines is a romantic place.
That may ring true for some as several weddings have taken place out front of the post office and staff often see couples taking anniversary pictures out front along with the many people who stop for a selfie.
One things is for sure, Valentines, Va., is a small community with big heart.
The special heart stamps on mail processed through the Valentines, VA post office stops after February 14.
Watson said customers who would like their letters or cards stamped with the special cache can drop them off in person or mail in an envelope or box to:
Valentines Post Office
23 Manning Road
C/O Postmaster
Valentine's VA 23887
434-577-2456
