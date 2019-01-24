SOCIETY

Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire

EMBED </>More Videos

Credit: Colin Powell Facebook Page.

Colin Powell said he got a flat tire while driving to Walter Reed Military Hospital on Wednesday, and a veteran who was driving by stopped to help the former secretary of state.


Powell said he struggled to loosen the lug bolts, but that's when he saw a man pull up in front of his car.

As the stranger got out of his vehicle, Powell noticed he had an artificial leg.

The man who stopped, Anthony Maggert, lost his leg in Afghanistan when he was a civilian employee.

Maggert said he recognized Powell and wanted to help him.

Once the tire was changed, Powell said they both "hurriedly headed off to appointments at Walter Reed."

"Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day," Powell wrote in a Facebook post.

Powell added that he initially did not get Maggert's information but later Wednesday night, he received this message from his roadside hero:

"Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I'll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow's generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveterangood newsfeel goodu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How 'going green' is now an option after death
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate, CDC says
More Society
Top Stories
3 suspects in custody following shooting, chase in Raleigh
Uber ride turns into terror trip for woman as Raleigh police arrest driver
Wake Co. woman accused of starving animals was 'horse lover,' wrote book on them
Casey Hathaway: 911 call released in disappearance of 3-year-old
Disturbing video shows young Durham girl being punched on bus
Spring Lake business reopens after Hurricane Florence
Durham police investigate homicide at extended stay hotel
FBI arrests 'traveling bandit,' wanted in 7 banks robberies in 6 states
Show More
Police arrest man they say stole Apex police jacket, shot Greenville pawn shop owner
Panthers QB Newton undergoes procedure on shoulder
Hungry Harvest launches affordable farmers market at Duke Medical Campus
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
The push to save St. Agnes--NC's first nursing school for African Americans
More News