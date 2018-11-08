SOCIETY

Veteran's Day: Where you can find deals and freebies

Veteran's Day is right around the corner, so don't miss out on special discounts and freebies!

The holiday will be celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 11 and observed on Monday, Nov. 12.

Here's a list of restaurants offering special deals for our veterans:

  • Applebee's: Free meal for veterans and those on active military duty

  • Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp

  • Bruegger's Bagels: Free "any-sized" cup of drip coffee

  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries

  • Chili's Grill & Bar: Complimentary meal from a select menu

  • Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one-free offer on all burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Complimentary piece of double chocolate fudge, Coca-Cola cake, or a coffee beverage

  • Denny's: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast

  • Dunkin': One free doughnut at participating Dunkin' stores

  • Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards (valid through Nov. 30) to those who visit one of the 300 restaurants

  • Golden Corral: Free dine-in "thank you" dinner on Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • IHOP: Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes

  • K&W Cafeterias, Inc.: Free meal for veterans

  • Little Caesars: Free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo

  • Menchie's Frozen Yogurt: Free six-ounce frozen yogurt any time of day

  • Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu

  • Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from the select Veterans Day menu

  • Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern double burger with their signature bottomless steak fries (at participating locations)

  • Sheetz: Free 6-inch turkey sub, regular size Fountain Drink and car wash

  • Starbucks: Free Tall Brewed Coffee
