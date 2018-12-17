SOCIETY

Air Force sergeant becomes mascot at Raleigh middle school, surprises twin daughters before Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
He traded in his boots for flippers.

Technical Sgt. Anthony Pasco, of the US Air Force, became the dolphin mascot for Durant Road Middle School in Raleigh to pull off a special surprise for his twin daughters during a basketball game on Monday.

Mother Paula Washington is also retired Air Force and helped put on the surprise for their daughters Zoe and A'nina.

Pasco has been stationed in Texas and he hasn't seen his kids since April.

"To see their faces, her face, as I was taking off the helmet, I saw her face go like this and then like, what is he doing and then I took it off," Pasco said.

The twins are 14 and in 8th grade.

One of the twins said it was the best Christmas ever.

Now Pasco will take them to Texas tomorrow to spend time there. They'll fly back the 23rd to spend Christmas with their mom in Raleigh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyair forcemilitarysurpriseRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man traveling to all 50 states comes to Raleigh, brings Christmas to the homeless
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
More Society
Top Stories
New Robeson Co. Sheriff on overlooked evidence in Hania Aguilar case: 'It angers me'
2 charged after multiple people shot during birthday party in Durham
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at Raleigh Belk store
Man traveling to all 50 states comes to Raleigh, brings Christmas to the homeless
Trump reviewing case of former Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Infant dropped twice during domestic dispute in Raleigh, police say
Surveillance video shows thief snatching gifts from Garner porch
Show More
Wake Forest High School honored by Special Olympics
Woman charged in school bus crash near Charlotte that injured 13 students
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape NC jail to wrong person
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
Parts of North Carolina felt 3.0 earthquake that hit Tennessee
More News