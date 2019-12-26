Society

Australian police sergeant saves choking baby on Christmas Eve: VIDEO

PERTH, Australia -- A family in Australia experienced a Christmas miracle thanks to a quick-thinking police sergeant.

Surveillance video shows the frantic parents rush into the police station looking for help in Perth, Australia.

A police sergeant rushed over and performed CPR - saving the baby's life.

After five or six blows, the baby relaxed and what appeared to be a dislodged object fell to the floor.

The entire rescue took less than 30 seconds.

The hero police sergeant saved the baby just as the clock was about to strike midnight on Christmas Day.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyheroaustraliababycprchild rescuedu.s. & worldchoking
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV used to smash into multiple Wake Co. convenience stores found
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
Fayetteville holiday marriage proposal captures hearts
Couple calls 911 on vacuum cleaner
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Few travel problems at RDU despite expected delays
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
Show More
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
These are the Disney movies hitting theaters in 2020
5 children taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Raleigh
Protect yourself from scammers targeting gift cards
First-time home buyers could spend more in 2020
More TOP STORIES News