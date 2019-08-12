Society

VIDEO: Proposal goes viral after man showers friends with rose petals

OTTAWA, Canada -- What's more romantic than roses? How about a shower of rose petals as a man gets down on one knee?

A so-called petal thrower is now internet famous after helping make his buddy's proposal even more special.

It happened in front of a cheering crowd in Ottawa, Canada, earlier this month. Video of the his friend popping the question has been viewed more than 14 million times on Twitter.

The petal thrower, identified as Wael Mansour, has embraced his fame - changing his social media handles and adding pictures of him during the proposal.

He says he's available for other proposals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarriagewedding proposalu.s. & worldwedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Church deacon killed in his home hours after Sunday worship
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
1-year-old abducted in High Point found safe
Restaurant sells out of food in wake of threatening racist letter
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
Show More
Athletes with disabilities learn how to surf at NC beach
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
Game-worn Zion Williamson shoes sell for $19K
More TOP STORIES News