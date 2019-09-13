rescue

VIDEO: Neighbors pull woman, dog from burning Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Dramatic video shows people coming to the rescue of a neighbor trapped inside a burning house in Charlotte.

Several people are seen rescuing a woman from a two-story home completely engulfed in flames. The rescue happened at a home on White Aspen Place Thursday night, according to WSOC.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A dog was also rescued from the fire. The Charlotte Fire Department described the fire as "devastating."





The cause of fire isn't known. Fire officials say it was not due to an explosion.
