VIDEO: Neighbors pull woman, dog from burning Charlotte home

Several people are seen rescuing a woman from a two-story home completely engulfed in flames. The rescue happened at a home on White Aspen Place Thursday night, according to WSOC.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A dog was also rescued from the fire. The Charlotte Fire Department described the fire as "devastating."
Update working fire 9300blk White Aspen Pl. the cause of this fire is currently under investigation. This was a devasting house fire. This was NOT a home explosion. Once cause is determined it will be released on @charlottefd https://t.co/Kdw1fRKxhS— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 13, 2019
Earlier this evening (7:06pm) our Engine 3 responded to assist @CharlotteFD with a working house fire in Station 31/28 area, 1920 Block of White Aspen Place. Our Engine 3 arrived & advanced the second line into the home. #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/XLGhr8g2fZ— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 13, 2019
The cause of fire isn't known. Fire officials say it was not due to an explosion.