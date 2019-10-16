Society

Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle

CENTERVILLE, Utah -- Video captures an incredible rescue by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper as he pulled a man from his vehicle and narrowly saved him from an oncoming train.

The incident occurred in Centerville around 6:45 a.m. on October 16th.

According to local reports, Trooper Ruben Correa saw the man's vehicle parked on the tracks and rushed forward to assist the driver, who was unconscious.

Correa pulled the driver out of the vehicle just in time.

The dashcam video, released by the Utah Highway Patrol, shows the pair barely escape the tracks as the oncoming train smashed into the driver's vehicle.

In a press conference later that day, Correa stated that the driver had been suffering from a "possible unknown medical condition".

He said the train had been moving at about "50 to 80 miles per hour" and sent the driver's vehicle flying about "30 feet".

Luckily, neither the driver nor Correa suffered any injuries during the dramatic rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahtrain accidentrescue
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
New sexual misconduct charges filed against former band teacher
Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
$13K worth of leather coats stolen from Harley-Davidson store
New survey reveals prevalence of sexual assault at UNC
Show More
The 411: Explosion at energy facility sends roof flying
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Officer who survived cancer set to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro
WCPSS praises teen who uncovered classmates' racist group chat
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
More TOP STORIES News