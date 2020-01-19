Society

Video: Minnesota teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move

COTTAGE GROVE, Minnesota -- Shoveling snow can be a chore for kids, but one teen from Minnesota showed one way to enjoy it.

Thirteen-year-old Andrew Brundidge took a break from the task to show off his dance moves.

And as the snow blower rattles on, he breaks it down.

Four inches of snow may have come down in Cottage Grove, but it didn't get in the way of Brundidge having some fun while he worked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotashovelingdancingsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loud noise reported as military aircraft fly from RDU
Male juvenile found shot near Durham apartment
How to avoid 'Expiring License' scam for Microsoft users: BBB
NAACP acknowledges actions, but thinks RPD still crossed line in arrest
Police investigating after man shot twice in Raleigh
NC Zoo to be featured in 8-part Nat Geo WILD series
Driver crashes down 10-foot apartment embankment in Durham
Show More
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
NC March for Life holds rally, march in Raleigh
Body of Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Afghanistan returns home
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Police arrest 4 suspects after armed bank robbery in Mebane
More TOP STORIES News