VIDEO: Winnie the Pooh shares tender moment with boy with disabilities

A video shared by a family member of a boy with disabilities shows a touching moment between the child and a Walt Disney World staff member dressed as Winnie the Pooh at the resort in Orlando, Florida.Jessie Barber posted the video on Nov. 12."For those of you who have disabled children know the feel when people look but aren't sure how to interact with your kiddo. This Winnie the Pooh melted my heart and knew exactly what to do!" she wrote.The video has since been viewed more than 36 million times.