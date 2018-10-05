SOCIETY

VIDEO: Colorado woman steps in to protect Spanish speakers being berated in grocery store

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado woman defends Spanish couple

A Colorado woman defended two Spanish-speaking women as they were berated in a grocery store.

"Nobody should be treated that way, ever," Kamara Trent said.

Trent is now a viral sensation for her good deed.

Monday, while grocery shopping, she came upon a woman yelling at two women, insisting that they should speak English and be American.

"I mean I was disgusted. I couldn't believe I was hearing that," Trent said.

That's when Trent's instincts kicked in.

"They were scared. They didn't know really how to react to it," Trent said. "They both tried to walk away from her and she wouldn't let them walk away."

When Trent confronted the shouting woman, someone else in the store recorded what happened.

That video got a lot of praise online.

"It is absolutely comforting to see people will stand up for other people," Steve Levin of the Anti-defamation League said.

Levin said confronting people like Trent did can be dangerous. Still he praised Trent for her courage to do what's right.

"We need to make sure people understand Colorado is not a place that stands for hate, but instead we're going to be respecting people," Levin said.

Trent said she hopes the attention this video is getting will inspire others do do the same.

"Speak up. Don't sit there and let it happen. It's not OK," Trent said.

The yelling woman in the video, Linda Dwire, was arrested. She is charged with two counts of bias motivated harassment.

Dwire told police she's not a racist, she just finds Spanish "offensive."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videogood samaritanColorado
SOCIETY
Greensboro waitress helps struggling mom at Olive Garden
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
NC pastor wins $625K 'genius grant'
UNC to change plaques in Kenan Stadium to remove references to leader in Wilmington race riots
More Society
Top Stories
'I feel like a monster:' Cold medicine killer apologizes to wife's family
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Orangetheory Fitness: Bridget Condon, Duke's Nolan Smith try it out
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham
Kavanaugh latest: Senators vote 51-49 to move forward on Supreme Court vote
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Show More
Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
What's on the menu for the 2018 NC State Fair
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
More News