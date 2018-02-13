ABC11 TOGETHER

'Visiting Angels' surprise seniors with Valentine's gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

'Visiting Angels' surprise seniors with Valentine's gifts (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
"Visiting Angels," an in-home senior care provider, is surprising about 20 clients who are elderly or alone with Valentine's gifts.

ABC11 went along as Stacey Sokol delivered flowers and chocolates to 91-year-old Raleigh resident Margaret Pruitt.

"I think it's wonderful," Pruitt said. "They're good people"

Pruitt lost her husband, Charles, five years ago; they were married for 64 years.

Pruitt said every day without Charles is tough and that she'll, of course, be thinking about him on Valentine's Day.

She said the delivery from the Visiting Angels' Blossoms of Love program boosts her spirit.

"We know that seniors can be lonely around Valentine's Day, especially if they're widowed or if they live alone," Sokol said.

Sokol is encouraging everyone to remember their senior neighbors or others who are alone on Valentine's Day.

"Pick up some flowers, put together a goody basket, some chocolates. Take it to them, spend some time with them, spread the love and cheer, and let them know that they're special this Valentine's Day. That can really make a difference in somebody's day."

It certainly did for Pruitt.

"It helps me to have somebody that cares," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvalentine's dayfeel goodbuzzworthyraleigh newsabc11 togetherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News