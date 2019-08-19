littering

Volunteers needed North Carolina's annual fall Litter Sweep

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's Transportation Department is looking for volunteers to remove trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep next month.

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from the sides of roads. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches and community groups often participate.

In addition, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time during Litter Sweep to pick up trash and collect the bags that the volunteers have filled with trash.

This year's fall Litter Sweep will be held Sept. 14-28. The department provides clean-up supplies, including trash bags, gloves and safety vests.

Sign up here.
