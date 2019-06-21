Volunteers reach out to continue Wake County Citizens Well-check Program

@WakeSheriff has received a number of inquires from citizens and agencies interested in assisting our office with the transition of the Citizens Well Check program. Thanks for your interest and look forward to possible partnerships to benefit our residents.— Wake County Sheriff's Office, Raleigh, N.C. (@WakeSheriff) June 19, 2019
In a tweet posted Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office wrote, "@WakeSheriff has received a number of inquires from citizens and agencies interested in assisting our office with the transition of the Citizens Well Check program. Thanks for your interest and look forward to possible partnerships to benefit our residents."
RELATED: Wake County to replace wellness check program that serves senior citizens
ABC11 reported on the scheduled end of the program, which serves about 100 senior citizens, earlier this week.
George Hilliker, a disabled veteran in Harnett County, saw our coverage, and reached out offering to help.
"You know what? I'm retired, I sit at home most of the day. Why can't I call these people," Hilliker asked rhetorically.
He said he understood the Sheriff's need to balance staffing and resources, and added he could call 10-12 people daily. For senior citizens who live in Harnett County, he noted he could also perform errands, like picking up medicine or groceries.
"I think the community needs to be more in tune with the people," Hilliker said.
In the current system, seniors who live alone automatically receive a phone call 365 days a year. If they do not answer, a second call is issued. If that call is not picked up, deputies call the person's emergency contact numbers. If those calls go unanswered, deputies will go to the senior citizen's home to check on them personally.
The Sheriff's Office will oversee the program through the end of the month. Starting in July, seniors will be asked to call 911 or (919) 856-6911 to check in.
On Friday, a spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff's Office said they could not provide specifics on who has reached out to offer assistance, and added they are still determining future plans.