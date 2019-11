500 volunteers to cook turkeys for Durham Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving dinner

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 500 volunteers are giving their time to help others ahead of Thanksgiving.The volunteers will begin cooking 70 turkeys at Durham Rescue Mission on Wednesday night.The turkeys will be ready for the group's 45th Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The celebration will help provide a warm meal for people who don't have the resources this year.Meals On Wheels will also step up to deliver the food to people who are unable to make the annual celebration.