abc11 together

500 volunteers to cook turkeys for Durham Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving dinner

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 500 volunteers are giving their time to help others ahead of Thanksgiving.

The volunteers will begin cooking 70 turkeys at Durham Rescue Mission on Wednesday night.

Fighting hunger together: ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive

The turkeys will be ready for the group's 45th Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

SEE ALSO: Durham Rescue Mission sends out teams to help homeless stuck in arctic blast

The celebration will help provide a warm meal for people who don't have the resources this year.

Meals On Wheels will also step up to deliver the food to people who are unable to make the annual celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamhomelessthanksgivingvolunteerismabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Woman's shelter providing self-care for the less fortunate
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer musical coming to Durham
The 20th annual 'A Dickens Holiday' comes to Fayetteville
Huge response after story airs about 8-year-old who needs kidney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scammers imitate VA in effort to scam U.S. veterans
Expect to hear explosions in Wake County starting Monday
LIVE: 3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Google tool shows best, worst times for Thanksgiving travel
Cumberland mom sounds alarm after son nearly abducted
Dave Chappelle coming to Durham in December
No.1 Duke falls to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in OT
Show More
New Wake program aims to stop homelessness before it starts
With air travel rising, here's how to beat long lines this holiday season
Is something up with your water bill? We looked into it
Raleigh man accused of raping Greensboro high school student
NJ hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
More TOP STORIES News