VP-elect Kamala Harris wears African-American designers for Inauguration

The presidential inauguration of Joe Biden will look a little different, with very few people in attendance and thousands of National Guard troops called in from other states to protect the Capitol. While many people grow anxious of what may happen, one thing people can look toward to is the fashion.

So, what will the couples be wearing for the swearing in of the 46th president of the United States?

ABC News reported the future first couple will be wearing American designers. President-elect Biden will be wearing a navy suit and overcoat, both by Ralph Lauren. Dr. Jill Biden will be wearing an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging designer Alexandra O'Neil of Markarian, according to the Biden transition.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be wearing designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, according to a Harris aide.

Christopher is a young Black designer from Baton Rouge, and lives in New York City. Sergio is a Black designer from South Carolina.

Doug Emhoff, the second gentleman, will be wearing a Ralph Lauren suit.

