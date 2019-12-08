charity

Wake charity gives bikes to Triangle children

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Christmas continues to draw near, a Wake County charity is asking the community for donations in efforts to gift bikes to kids in the Triangle.

Triangle Spokes Group started 13 years ago, since then gifting over 6,500 bikes to kids in the Triangle.

"I can't imagine a child not ever getting a bike for Christmas," said Ashleigh Wilson DeWeese, one of the co-founders.

The bikes will be gifted through the Salvation Army's Toy Shop.

"It's one of the most memorable gifts I ever got as a child and want to keep peddling joy to folks around here."

The group now seeking donations.

"We take a leap of faith in August and ordered these bikes in hopes that folks will open their pocketbooks and open their hearts and donate."

550 bikes have been assembled ready for gifting. The Triangle Spokes Group said it could gift more bikes if the donations come in.

Donations of any amount are accepted. $85 will buy a bike and a helmet.
Related topics:
societycharitychildrengiftschristmasbikes
