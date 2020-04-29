'Thank you': Wake County deputies honor healthcare heroes with parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies formed a caravan and circled around several Raleigh hospitals on Wednesday in a show of gratitude for healthcare workers.Deputies brought their "Badges and Blue Lights Laps of Love" to WakeMed, Duke Raleigh North and UNC REX Hospitals to say thanks for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputies dropped off 300 goodie bags as each stop as a token of appreciation.Doctors, nurses and hospital workers lined the driveway at WakeMed were appreciated. Deputies showed signs and turned on their lights and sirens as they passed by medical centers.Sabrina Tyndall said she's never seen a gesture like this at WakeMed."It makes you realize how very blessed we are in the United States," said Tyndall."This is something we'll remember for the rest of our lives," said nurse Dianna Knight. "This is unprecedented.""All the men and women back here they're normally known as heroes," said deputy sheriff Kevin Moore. "They are heroes but we also have other heroes and they're inside the walls of these hospitals fighting this virus, fighting the battle against COVID and we want to tell them 'thank you.'"