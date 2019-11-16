Society

Wake County experiencing sharp rise in homelessness among kids

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Wake County is seeing a sharp rise in homelessness among children.

Some people say the lack of affordable housing within the region is the culprit.

The Wake County School District is tracking the number of affected kids and over the course of four years, there has been a near 60 percent rise in homelessness.

WCPSS says the total number of students identified:

  • 2018-2019 - 4,365
  • 2017-2018 - 3,989
  • 2016-2017 - 3,465
  • 2015-2016 - 2,940
  • 2014-2015 - 2,736


    • "This is a problem in our community. We have kids that have no safety net," said Haven House Services CEO Michelle Zechmann.

    Haven House Services is an organization dedicated to providing community-based services to at-risk youth and families within the county.

    The organization says it's nearly impossible for a young teen or adult to live here making minimum wage.

    "It would take them over 90 hours a week of work in order to afford a one bedroom apartment in Wake County right now," said Zechmann.

    Haven House has programs in place to help kids find some stability. One of which provides money to pay for housing up to a year.

    "In that time, we'll help them get education, employment, things that will help them sustain in the future, but we've noticed over the last couple years that has become harder and harder to do in Wake County," said Zechmann. "We always have a waiting list."

    Haven Houses won't just leave kids in the lurch and without a place to sleep.

    The organization finds children shelters, but the real problem is getting kids permanent housing.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societywake countyhomelessworking familieshousingfamilyteenteenagershousing marketwake county newswake county schoolsaffordable housing
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Raleigh store clerk's thumb nearly severed during armed robbery
    1 person injured in Angier shooting; police investigating
    2 charged in shooting death of Raleigh mom captured in Texas
    Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies
    Zebulon Samaritan walks to raise funds for man burned in race car explosion
    Timeline revealed in case of missing Holly Springs mother
    Some worry active shooter drills may traumatize children
    Show More
    Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
    26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
    WakeTech students learn lesson in community, police relations
    NCSU students printing prosthetic devices for kids in need
    WEEKEND EVENTS: Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K & more
    More TOP STORIES News