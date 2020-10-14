race in america

Wake County father creates YouTube channel to further racial injustice dialogue

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's easy to talk to Daryl McDonald anywhere.

On Tuesday, it was in his backyard while he was grilling at home in Fuquay-Varina.

Earlier in the summer, ABC11 spoke to him amid the ongoing protests in downtown Raleigh.

Now, McDonald has created a YouTube channel called "Fe vs Fe" where he recaps protests, offers encouragement and looks for support.

The Fe vs Fe means "Iron sharpens Iron," which is from Proverbs 27:17.

"The only way we're going to be able to sort this mess out is if we do it together," McDonald said. "Especially as a Black community, we need to come together."

He said he doesn't consider himself an activist -- just someone who wants real change and not just progress.

"We all got to be able to come to the table and figure out how we can figure this out as a whole but we have to start with the community that's suffering. That community happens to be Black people," Daryl said. "Some people will agree with me and some people won't."

He said whatever people choose, he hopes people can find a middle ground even in the midst of a tense election.

"I'm willing to talk, reach out and hear anybody," Daryl said. "But don't bring copper because copper can't sharpen iron. Be reasonable, that's all I ask."
