Wake County firefighter kayaking 150 miles down Neuse River for fallen firefighters

By
Eastern Wake Firefighter Allen Williford will tackle a grueling 150-mile kayak trip down the Neuse River in two days to raise money for Paddling For Pennies.

Paddling For Pennies is a Wake County nonprofit working to raise awareness, funds and respect for fallen firefighters, first responders and veterans.

"It's going to be 13 hours of paddling each day to stay on time," Williford said.
Williford will make the journey alone this year leaving Thursday at 8 a.m. from the Highway 42 launch in Clayton.

He will travel through Smithfield, Goldsboro and Kinston finishing the 150-mile trip in New Bern Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon.

"You do think the whole time about how bad you're feeling from the grueling trip, but why you're doing it and who you're doing it for, that gets you through,' Williford added.

"We call it Paddling For Pennies because we're just looking for your change," Williford added. "We're not looking for big sums, we'll take it, but right now we're just looking for just two dollars a person. If you donate just two dollars, the numbers will come in and it adds up really quickly," Williford said.
