6-year-old Wake County Girl Scout donates cookies to the homeless

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old Girl Scout named Lauren Lennon did something extra special for those in need.She went to the Salvation Army of Wake County on Wednesday to make a special delivery. Instead of selling cookies, this Daisy Girl Scout from Wake Forest gave them away to the homeless.In fact, Lauren donated 81 boxes of cookies, which she paid for with the money she got from the tooth fairy, all to the Salvation Army.Lennon recently lost a tooth and asked the tooth fairy for $100. A request that baffled her mom."I was kind of shocked a first. Why would she ask for $100? Then she went on to say that she wanted to buy..or she wanted to use the money to buy Girl Scout cookies and my heart just melted," Bridget Wall-Lennon said.Lauren Lennon learned the importance of giving back from her mother Bridget Wall-Lennon.When Lauren's request went viral, strangers donated even more money.Lennon collected $300 in all to buy the cookies that she gave away.