Wake County man delivers communication device to nonverbal Fayetteville boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tom Livolsi saw ABC11's original report about 9-year-old Leo Batista whose communication device was stolen.
So, he sprung into action and ordered a gently used communication device for the boy.
"He's now going to be able to communicate his wants and needs especially if I'm not there or if he's at school," said Leo's mom Jamie Santana. "Tom gave Leo the voice that I couldn't. I am overwhelmed."
The Batista's said they will donate the money they earned from the GoFundMe.
