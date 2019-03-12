Society

Wake County man delivers communication device to nonverbal Fayetteville boy

EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Livolsi saw ABC11's original report about 9-year-old Leo Batista whose communication device was stolen.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tom Livolsi saw ABC11's original report about 9-year-old Leo Batista whose communication device was stolen.

So, he sprung into action and ordered a gently used communication device for the boy.

RELATED: Community, donor extends helping hand to replace nonverbal boy's stolen communication device

"He's now going to be able to communicate his wants and needs especially if I'm not there or if he's at school," said Leo's mom Jamie Santana. "Tom gave Leo the voice that I couldn't. I am overwhelmed."

The Batista's said they will donate the money they earned from the GoFundMe.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevilledisabilitytheftgood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Coach ousted amid Village Academy scandal denies wrongdoing
Goldsboro woman charged with concealing daughter's death
Durham brothers buy Chick-fil-A meals for service members
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Raleigh tech CEO goes public with colon cancer diagnosis to raise awareness
Police: MMA fighter McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
Atlantic Beach fire chief dies after snow skiing accident in Virginia
Show More
'I learned my lesson:' Mom relives moment car was stolen with kids inside
Three things to know about the new tax law before you file
Use Venmo? Here's how one NC woman got scammed out of $1,000
Duke grad student in critical condition after being shot in Costco parking lot
Raleigh man sends warning after becoming victim in counterfeit ticket scam
More TOP STORIES News