Triangle residents send donations to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County community stepped up in a big way by donating countless items for people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Jackie Rigby-Crawford, originally from the Bahamas, spoke with ABC11 earlier this month about how she wanted to help while living in the U.S.
"It' just tears your heart to pieces," she said. "I want to be there. I feel hopeless being this far way."
The community responded Sunday with donations pouring in.
"After we started doing this, the calls started coming in. Folks wanted to drop things off. I mean, people we didn't even know. I had people reaching out who said after seeing the first report, they found my name in the White Pages! And they reached out and said, 'I want to help,'" Crawford said.
College students from the Bahamas are helping with relief efforts while still trying to connect with their loved ones.
The supplies will be sent to Miami then are scheduled to arrive in the Bahamas later this week.
