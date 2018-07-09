Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Roughly 21,000 students in Wake County will head back to school Monday as part of multi-track year-round scheduling.
Sunday afternoon, teachers from throughout the Triangle were stocking up on school supplies and getting ready for the Opening Bell.
"Kids are excited to come," said Cheri Atwood, a kindergarten teacher at Turner Creek Elementary. "I mean that's why I do this job. They're always excited, and they're going to emulate what you do. If you're excited to come back, if parents are excited to start school year, then it's a great thing."
Atwood said she prefers the year-round scheduling, believing it keeps students engaged.
"It's good from a teaching perspective," Atwood explained. "The kids get breaks very frequently. They're not burned out. You're not spending all of May and June just waiting to get out, and all of August and September trying to catch up. It's just very continuous."
She also believes the schedule is beneficial to teachers, allowing them to stay fresh.
Some of the most popular items picked up from Stone's Educational Superstore in Raleigh on Sunday included books, paper, and posters.
While many of the customers were Triangle-area teachers, Emily Morrill was in town on vacation from Florida.
"I think probably the only people that understand it are educators," said Morrill, who returns to the classroom next week. "I spend quite a bit of my summer making sure the month of August can be a smooth transition."
Wake County schools are issuing reminders to parents before the first day.
School lunch prices are increasing this year, and are now $2.55 in elementary schools, and $2.80 in middle and high schools.
There is no change to breakfast prices.
South Garner High School will open to 9th and 10th-graders, as Garner High students move into their new building.
Bryan Road Elementary will open its new facility, while Buckhorn Creek Elementary is opening a new school.
Officials said there will be approximately 250 buses on the roads Monday morning and are urging drivers to use caution.
Parents can use the Here Comes the Bus app to track when the bus will arrive and if there is a substitute driver.
Each school district handles their own scheduling. Durham schools will open up July 16, while Cumberland County schools follow a week later on July 23.
Traditional schools in Wake County will open on Monday, August 27.
The Wake County Public School System is having a bus driver job fair Saturday, July 14 at Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.