Wake County to replace wellness check program that serves senior citizens

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is planning to end its Citizens Well Check Program.

The program, which services roughly 100 senior citizens, will be replaced with a "call to service" program.

In the current system, seniors who live alone automatically receive a phone call 365 days a year.

If they do not answer, a second call is issued. If that call is not picked up, deputies call the person's emergency contact numbers. If those calls go unanswered, deputies will go to the senior citizen's home to check on them personally.

At the end of June, the Citizens Well Check Program will end. Instead, seniors will be asked to call 911 or (919) 856-6911 to check in.

Wake County Sheriff's Office plans to release more information about the program that will take the replacement program, as well as a list of partnering community agencies in the coming weeks.

