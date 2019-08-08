WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest is growing and now it has been named one of the top spots to spend your golden years.
The town has been selected as a top destination by Where to Retire magazine.
In its August issue, the magazine, which helps people find retirement locations, featured eight small towns near large cities.
RELATED: 'Like a knight in shining armor:' Woman says man pulled her out of flooded car in Wake Forest
Wake Forest was highlighted for having downtown galleries, festivals and a year-round farmer's market.
Wake Forest named top spot to retire by Where to Retire magazine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News