Wake County to replace wellness check program that serves senior citizens

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the Wake County Sheriff's Office announced it would be ending its Citizens Well Check Program, the sheriff now says he's open to possible partnerships to help residents.

The program, which services roughly 100 senior citizens, is going to be replaced with a "call to service" program.

In the current system, seniors who live alone automatically receive a phone call 365 days a year.
If they do not answer, a second call is issued. If that call is not picked up, deputies call the person's emergency contact numbers. If those calls go unanswered, deputies will go to the senior citizen's home to check on them personally.

At the end of June, the Citizens Well Check Program will end. Instead, seniors will be asked to call 911 or (919) 856-6911 to check in.

Wake County Sheriff's Office plans to release more information about the program that will take the replacement program, as well as a list of partnering community agencies in the coming weeks.

"What we're looking at doing is trying to make sure this office is available to check on anyone when someone has a concern about a person in this county," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released the following statement on Twitter: "WakeSheriff has received a number of inquiries from citizens and agencies interested in assisting our office with the transition of the Citizens Well Check program. Thanks for your interest and look forward to possible partnerships to benefit our residents."



