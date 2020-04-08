Coronavirus

WakeMed thanks staff on frontlines of COVID-19 with giant heart display

WakeMed is thanking the heroes on the frontlines in the Triangle in a unique way that everyone can see.

The hospital system hung giant hearts at all campuses Wednesday.

The hearts are a way of saying thank you to all the hospital staff working hard every day and especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hearts are also hung for patients and their families as well with a simple message, 'our hearts belong to you.'

"Our team has stepped up from the beginning to care for our most vulnerable and those that need us," explained Donald Gintzig, CEO of WakeMed Health & Hospitals. "And, that really flows through our entire organizational culture," Gintzig added. 'We've seen so many ways in so many different times before all of this, and really, the Triangle is really it's a caring community. We all take care of each other."

"The outpouring of support for WakeMed has been absolutely staggering, from community, financial donations for masks to other personal protective equipment to food to prayers," Gintzig said.

The hearts are being hung at all WakeMed properties in central North Carolina.

