WalletHub: Durham voted 5th best housing market in U.S.

The Bull City is one of the best places to buy a house right now, according to a new survey by personal finance website, WalletHub.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
On the WalletHub's list of Best Real Estate Markets of 2018, Durham came in at number five, which followed three Texas towns and Santa Clara, California.

The website compared 300 cities on two key dimensions: Real-Estate Market, where it analyzed metrics such as median-home-price appreciation and the number of days on the market, and Affordability and Economic Environment, which studied affordability and job growth.

"We just have a great job market going on, we really do," said Brett Bushnell, of Tri Local Realty who agreed with WalletHub's findings. "Affordability is still very much available to a wide variety of buyers. Downtown is getting more expensive, but with that, there are great jobs coming in, a lot of great recreation and leisure things and it's still super easy to get everywhere."

Cary came in 14th for the best housing market.

Raleigh was listed as 53rd.
