COVINA, Calif. --All she wanted to do was make her peanut-butter sandwich in peace.
A 7-year-old girl in Covina, California, experienced her first earthquake on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and her mom posted a video of her adorable freakout.
The 4.4 quake that struck Tuesday was centered in La Verne, only about eight miles or so from little Ava's home.
She was making a peanut butter sandwich with the camera rolling when the house started shaking.
"What the heck? ... What's happening" Ava said as her eyes got wide and she rapidly looked around.
"Oh my God. I never felt an earthquake. I was making my sandwich in peace and now there's an earthquake!"
Her mom Julie Ysabal posted her full reaction on Facebook: