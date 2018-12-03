GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH: George HW Bush to lie in state; funeral plans, legacy and a look back at his life

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush videos: Former president to lie in state, be laid to rest this week (1 of 5)

21 gun salute for President Bush

"Hail to the Chief" is played as a 21-gun salute is performed for President George H.W. Bush.

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41


H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonTanglewood
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
George HW Bush tribute to be held Monday
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
More Society
Top Stories
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Raleigh on 2019 tour
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Western Boulevard
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Show More
Preschool mistakenly serves kids Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
Wake County Sheriff-elect Gerald Baker sworn in
Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting
More News