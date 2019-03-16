Society

April the Giraffe live: Watch live feed of Internet-famous giraffe and newborn calf

Take a look back at April the Giraffe's pregnancy and other moments that broke the internet.

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- Beloved Internet sensation April the Giraffe welcomed her fifth calf into the world Saturday as the world watched.

Compared to the frenzy that surrounded April's last pregnancy, which captivated the world for nearly two months, Saturday's events were relatively tame. Keepers at Animal Adventure Park had said for more than a week that April could go into labor at any minute, and the calf was born less than two hours after keepers announced on Facebook that April had gone into labor.

At its peak, the live stream inside April's pen in upstate New York had more than 300,000 viewers around midday Saturday.

April, now 17 years old, famously broke the internet during her 2017 pregnancy when the live camera inside her habitat exploded on YouTube. For seven weeks, more than 230 million viewers from around the world watched pregnant April inch closer and closer to birthing her fourth calf, Tajiri.

After more than a month of buzz and buildup, Tajiri was born on April 15, 2017. Animal Adventure Park announced last July that April was once again expecting.

This time around, veterinarians originally pegged April's due date in late March, but keepers' observations led them to believe that the calf could arrive sooner.
